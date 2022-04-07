Expand / Collapse search

Hochul: 'Conceptual' deal reached on NY state budget

Published 
7:25PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Hochul, lawmakers reach budget agreement

Almost a week after an April 1 deadline, New York lawmakers have reached a deal on a $220B state budget that will include the return of alcohol-to-go, a suspension of the state's gas tax and will strengthen bail restrictions.

NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that lawmakers have reached a "conceptual" agreement on the state budget.

The $220B budget will include highlights like the immediate return of alcohol-to-go and a suspension of the state's gas tax.

The budget will also strengthen bail restrictions, which had become a major point of contention in the wake of a rise in crime. The budget will tighten rules for repeat offenders, and judges will be allowed to set bail for gun charges that were previously subject only to release.

Changes to bail reform expected as part of NY state budget

Changes to bail reform could be on the way as part of the upcoming state budget. The agreement would allow judges to set bail for more offenses and would make it easier to keep repeat offenders in custody.

The budget will also include a new property tax credit for middle-income households and more than $1B to make childcare more affordable.

According to Hochul, 15% of the state's operating funds will now be set aside for a rainy day in the state's reserves, compared to the four percent in reserves she said the state had when she took over in the job.

NFL Bills in budget questionable

Rep. Tom Suozzi says the state budget, which is due at midnight, should include addressing crime in NYC over funding the Buffalo Bill stadium

The budget will also include a temporary suspension of a portion of the state's gas tax. Currently, the state collects about 33 cents a gallon, but this plan would knock 16 cents off of that. It would go into effect in June and last the remainder of the year.

Hochul also announced that she is repealing the state's controversial ethics watchdog, known as J-Cope, and will replace it with a new commission on ethics and lobbying in government. Commissioners would be approved by a panel of law school deans. 

