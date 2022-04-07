Hochul: 'Conceptual' deal reached on NY state budget

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that lawmakers have reached a "conceptual" agreement on the state budget.

The $220B budget will include highlights like the immediate return of alcohol-to-go and a suspension of the state's gas tax.

The budget will also strengthen bail restrictions, which had become a major point of contention in the wake of a rise in crime. The budget will tighten rules for repeat offenders, and judges will be allowed to set bail for gun charges that were previously subject only to release.

The budget will also include a new property tax credit for middle-income households and more than $1B to make childcare more affordable.

According to Hochul, 15% of the state's operating funds will now be set aside for a rainy day in the state's reserves, compared to the four percent in reserves she said the state had when she took over in the job.

The budget will also include a temporary suspension of a portion of the state's gas tax. Currently, the state collects about 33 cents a gallon, but this plan would knock 16 cents off of that. It would go into effect in June and last the remainder of the year.

Hochul also announced that she is repealing the state's controversial ethics watchdog, known as J-Cope, and will replace it with a new commission on ethics and lobbying in government. Commissioners would be approved by a panel of law school deans.

