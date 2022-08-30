Hundreds of women may be victims of NY sex trafficking ring

article

The FBI is looking for possible victims in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the New York City area. They believe that hundreds of women may have been victimized.

Investigators arrested Ysenni Gomez on Aug. 12, 2022, and charged her with sex trafficking in Westchester County and the Bronx.

Prosecutors claim that Gomez posted an online ad searching for waitresses to work at a restaurant in Manhattan.

They say Gomez interviewed a woman who responded to the ad and said she had the job. On the victim’s first day, Gomez allegedly told her there was no waitress position and forced her into having sex with men by threatening to call federal authorities to have her deported.

During an investigation, federal agents say they found more than 1,600 ads associated with Gomez promoting prostitution, dating back ten years, using Facebook, Bedpage.com, and MegaPersonals.com.

Gomez is known to go by aliases Carolina and Ysenni Peguero, and could possibly have used the business name "Chicas Express" in the ads she placed, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Greenburgh Police Department, and the Westchester County Police Department ask that anyone with information about Gomez, or anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.