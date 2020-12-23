NY sees nation's biggest population decline

New York state's population is dropping again, with more than 126,000 people leaving between July 2019 and July 2020, the most significant loss in recent years and the highest number in the nation.

This could spell trouble for the state's representation in the House of Representatives. The total number of representatives each state has is based on its population.

New York's population decrease in the latest census could mean the state would lose one house seat, which means it would also lose a vote in the Electoral College.

According to the Census Bureau, Texas will be gaining three house seats, Florida two, and Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, North Carolina and Montana will all be gaining one.

Populations in those states are growing as more people move and retire.

Many of the states with growing populations are traditionally red states but are seeing an influx of people from bluer parts of the nation, causing major political shifts, like Arizona turning blue during the Presidential election.

A coalition of local governments and advocacy groups had sued the Trump administration to prevent the Census count from ending one month early and claiming census takers cut corners which could reduce the number of immigrants and minorities that would be counted.

The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed that claim.

The Census Bureau will be releasing the actual count in the next few months.