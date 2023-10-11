NY Republicans introduce resolution to expel Santos from House

A group of New York Republicans has introduced a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives, one day after Santos was hit with 23 charges accusing him of stealing the identities of his campaign donors and using their credit cards to ring up thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

"Today, I’ll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People’s House of fraudster, George Santos," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito wrote on Twitter.

D'Esposito wrote that the measure is being co-sponsored by Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.

Earlier this year, Santos pled not guilty to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve.

"He's a stain on this institution," D'Esposito said. "He's a stain on the state of New York, and quite frankly, the people of the 3rd Congressional District and beyond deserve better."

Asked about the resolution, Santos told reporters that the move was political games and a slap in the face of the Long Island voters who elected him to office.

In order to expel Santos, the bill would need a two-thirds majority of the House to vote in favor of it.

The bill will not hit the House floor for a full vote until after the House elects a new House Speaker.