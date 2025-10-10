NY refund checks, have you gotten yours yet?

The Brief New York has started mailing inflation refund checks to 8.2 million households, with payments continuing through November. Eligibility is based on 2023 tax returns: joint filers earning up to $150K will get $400; those up to $300K will get $300; single filers earning up to $75K will get $200; and those up to $150K will get $150. The program aims to ease financial strain as inflation rises, returning excess state tax revenue to residents to help cover everyday costs and small emergencies.



What we know:

The state has already begun issuing inflation refund checks today, with 8.2 million households expected to benefit.

The refund checks are expected to be mailed starting this month, and will continue to be delivered through Nov.

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, mailings are not sent out based on address.

How to get NY refund check

The payments are automatic, meaning there is no need to apply, sign up, or take any action to receive them. Checks will continue arriving throughout Oct. and Nov.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the program as part of her broader effort to ease the strain of rising costs on families.

"These checks are your money, and we’re putting it back in your pockets," Hochul said. "I’ll never stop fighting to help families address the rising cost of living."

Local perspective:

With inflation driving up everyday expenses, the state has collected more in sales tax revenue. Instead of keeping that money, officials decided to send a portion back to New Yorkers.

The one-time checks are meant to help households cover smaller expenses or unexpected emergencies.

A Federal Reserve report found that nearly 40 percent of Americans would struggle to cover a $400 emergency without borrowing money or selling belongings. State leaders say these checks will provide some relief to families facing similar challenges.

Eligibility is based on 2023 tax returns. To qualify, residents must have filed a New York State return, earned within certain income thresholds, and not been claimed as a dependent on another return.

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

There are no age restrictions, and no further action is required to receive a check.

Delivery times may vary: some households will get their checks sooner than others, and distribution is not based on zip code.

For more details, residents can visit ny.gov/inflationrefund.

State leaders say the initiative reflects a commitment to fairness and economic support. "Putting New York’s families first will always be our top priority," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

Paper checks will be mailed to the address listed on your 2024 state tax return. If you’ve misplaced it, you can access a copy here.

Double check that you qualify and see more information can be found at www.tax.ny.gov

Also, check the state comptroller’s lost money fund , where all unclaimed funds are safeguarded.