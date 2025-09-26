How to know if you qualify for New York’s new inflation refund checks

article

The Brief Refund checks of up to $400 are being mailed automatically, with no need to apply or sign up. Deliveries will continue throughout October and November, with eligibility based on 2023 state tax returns. The program is part of Governor Hochul’s affordability push, alongside middle-class tax cuts, expanded child credits, and universal free school meals.



New Yorkers, be on the lookout — there’s money on the way.

Why you should care:

The state begins issuing inflation refund checks today, with 8.2 million households expected to benefit.

How to get NY refund check

The payments are automatic, meaning there is no need to apply, sign up, or take any action to receive them. Checks will continue arriving throughout Oct. and Nov.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the program as part of her broader effort to ease the strain of rising costs on families.

"These checks are your money, and we’re putting it back in your pockets," Hochul said. "I’ll never stop fighting to help families address the rising cost of living."

Local perspective:

With inflation driving up everyday expenses, the state has collected more in sales tax revenue. Instead of keeping that money, officials decided to send a portion back to New Yorkers.

The one-time checks are meant to help households cover smaller expenses or unexpected emergencies.

A Federal Reserve report found that nearly 40 percent of Americans would struggle to cover a $400 emergency without borrowing money or selling belongings. State leaders say these checks will provide some relief to families facing similar challenges.

Eligibility is based on 2023 tax returns. To qualify, residents must have filed a New York State return, earned within certain income thresholds, and not been claimed as a dependent on another return.

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

There are no age restrictions, and no further action is required to receive a check.

Mailings begin today and will continue through November. Delivery times may vary: some households will get their checks sooner than others, and distribution is not based on zip code.

For more details, residents can visit ny.gov/inflationrefund.

State leaders say the initiative reflects a commitment to fairness and economic support. "Putting New York’s families first will always be our top priority," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.