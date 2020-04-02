NY Red Bulls offer free online training; team captain Davis talks about group fitness

During the suspension of Major League Soccer, the New York Red Bulls have launched a free, weekly youth soccer online curriculum--Train @ Home. Players, parents and coaches can subscribe to a weekly video series which includes technical, fitness and game understanding. You can find it at www.redbullsacademy.com.

New York Red Bulls Captain, Sean Davis joined me on Sports Xtra.' Sean checked in from his Jersey City apartment to share how the spread of the coronavirus has impacted him personally and his RBNY teammates.

Sean said the New York Red Bulls soccer players continue to do group fitness training as a team.

He also said sees his responsibility as the captain and team representative for their players’ union, to keep his teammates informed on everything surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, the status of MLS and to convey information he learns from discussions with MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Sean shared his personal tips on how he is getting through the isolation and social distancing. From his new sleeping and eating schedule, to great tips about washing your clothes and doing burpees in your living room.