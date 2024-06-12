Expand / Collapse search

Free NY Philharmonic concert in Central Park tonight

Published  June 12, 2024 4:17pm EDT
Central Park
CENTRAL PARK - The NY Philharmonic concert is taking place Wednesday night in Central Park.

The free event begins at 8 p.m. on the Great Lawn.

Thomas Wilkins will lead the Orchestra in a diverse program that includes classics by Beethoven, Elgar, and Rimsky-Korsakov, as well as Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto featuring Randall Goosby as the soloist. 

The concert will also showcase new music by Carlos Simon and pieces from the NY Phil Very Young Composers.

"There will be fireworks tonight in Central Park following the @NYPhil Concert in the Park. For everyone's safety, please remember that dogs must remain leashed," Central Park NYC posted to X on Wednesday.

For more information on tonight's concert, click here.