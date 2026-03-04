Expand / Collapse search

Majority of NY voters support raising income tax on wealthiest NYC residents

Published  March 4, 2026 7:02am EST
Zohran Mamdani
The majority of New York voters support raising the personal income taxes of New York City residents earning at least $1 million, a Siena Poll shows.

NEW YORK - The majority of New York voters support raising the personal income taxes of New York City residents earning at least $1 million, a Siena Poll shows.

NY voters agree with raising income tax on wealthy residents

By the numbers:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's proposal to raise the income tax of the wealthiest city residents touts support from 54% of the voters polled in the survey.

Most of the proponents of the tax hike are from New York City, but voters from the suburbs (50% support) and upstate (48% support) still seem open to the idea.

Mamdani holds higher favorability rating than Trump, Hochul

New York City's mayor holds a higher favorability (47%) with New York voters than both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (46%) and President Donald Trump (35%).

Nearly two thirds of voters are either not familiar or hold no personal opinion of Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is currently running against Hochul in the governor's race.

More voters think NY is going in the right direction then US

Only 42% of New York voters think the state is going in the "right direction," as opposed to the 46% who disagree with the sentiment.

However, the majority of voters (62%) feel that the entire county is headed in the "wrong direction," with 31% saying otherwise.

The Source: This article includes information from a poll conducted by the Siena Research Institute.

