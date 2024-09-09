Northern Lights forecast: Could the aurora borealis be visible in NY this week?

Energized particles sent blasting from the Sun over the weekend are forecast to arrive within Earth’s atmosphere by Tuesday, bringing with them the potential to see the Northern Lights in places such as New York.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Tuesday after a coronal mass ejection (CME) happened early Sunday. Space weather forecasters say the CME influences should arrive by midday Tuesday and will likely cause moderate geomagnetic storming effects. The impacts could linger into Wednesday, likely dropping to minor geomagnetic storm levels.

Northern Lights cloud cover forecast for Tuesday night. (FOX Weather)

When a barrage of electrons smashes into Earth following a solar event like a coronal mass ejection, the electrons interact with particles in Earth’s magnetic field, creating vivid displays known as the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights.

While auroras are best seen in the polar regions, stronger solar events can produce Northern Lights farther south.

Because of Tuesday’s solar storm, space weather forecasters say the Northern Lights could be visible in the northern U.S., including New York. Those along the U.S.-Canadian border will likely have the best chance to see the lights on Tuesday night.

What light show people in those parts of the country see on Tuesday night into Wednesday all depends on cloud cover, moonlight and the timing of the solar storm.

Moving away from city lights will help skywatchers see the natural neon dancing lights in the sky. A waxing crescent Moon will be about 40% full, helping to reduce some light after dark.

There are more chances ahead to see space weather's beautiful, but powerful impacts as the Sun approaches the Solar Maximum in an 11-year cycle.