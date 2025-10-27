No SNAP benefits in November, USDA confirms

The Brief The U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a notice on its website saying no SNAP benefits will be issued on Nov. 1. The notice blames Senate Democrats after 12 failed attempts to fund the federal government. Saturday will mark one month since the government was shut down.



After weeks of warnings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed that SNAP benefits will not be issued in November if the government shutdown continues.

No SNAP benefits in November

What they're saying:

According to a notice on the UDSA website, the department says no SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be issued on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The announcement puts the blame on Senate Democrats, stating: "They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance."

Government shutdown affecting SNAP

Big picture view:

The government has been shut down since Oct. 1.

Democrats have refused to vote on legislation that would reopen the government as they demand funding for health care. Republicans say they are willing to discuss the issue later, only after the government reopens.

Because of the way SNAP is funded, it's vulnerable to lose funding during the shutdown.