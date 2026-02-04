NY and NJ sue Trump admin. over Gateway Tunnel Project funding

The Brief New York and New Jersey sued the Trump administration Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, seeking an emergency ruling to restore the funding, so construction can continue without interruption. Officials warn that if funding is not released, construction will stop, about 1,000 workers could lose their jobs, and rail service for hundreds of thousands of commuters could be affected. Roughly 200,000 passengers rely daily on Amtrak and NJ Transit service that would be supported by the new tunnels, according to officials.



Construction on a major rail project linking New York and New Jersey could grind to a halt as early as Friday.

What we know:

The shutdown threat comes after the Trump administration froze $16 billion in federal funding for the Gateway Project, prompting lawsuits from both states.

New York and New Jersey sued the Trump administration Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, seeking an emergency ruling to restore the funding, so construction can continue without interruption. A separate lawsuit was filed Monday by the Gateway Development Commission, the agency overseeing the project.

What is the Gateway Tunnel Project?

The backstory:

Work on the project began in 2023 and is already well underway, with about $1 billion spent so far.

Officials warn that if funding is not released, construction will stop, about 1,000 workers could lose their jobs, and rail service for hundreds of thousands of commuters could be affected.

The Gateway Project calls for building a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River to carry Amtrak and regional transit trains between New Jersey and New York City.

It also includes repairs to an existing 116-year-old tunnel that was damaged during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Why did Trump freeze funding?

The Trump administration put a hold on the funding in September, initially citing last fall’s government shutdown.

At the time, White House budget director Russ Vought said on X that officials believed the spending was tied to unconstitutional diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it was reviewing any "unconstitutional practices."

The funding was approved by Congress under the 2021 federal infrastructure law signed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

In their lawsuit, New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport argue the funding freeze is unlawful and violates federal obligations. They are asking a judge to immediately order payments to resume.

What they're saying:

State officials say the economic impact of halting construction could reach $100 million per day and warn that disruptions would ripple throughout the Northeast, a region that accounts for about 20% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Why you should care:

Roughly 200,000 passengers rely daily on Amtrak and NJ Transit service that would be supported by the new tunnels, according to officials.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.