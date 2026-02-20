School closings and delays in NY, NJ for Friday, Feb. 20
NEW YORK - A handful of schools in New York and New Jersey are closed on Friday.
New Jersey
- Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2-hour delay
New York
- Ellenville School District: Closed
- Highland Falls School District: Closed
- Liberty Central School District: Closed
- New Paltz School District: Closed
- Newburgh City School District: Closed
- Onteora School District: Closed
Officials have not released additional details about the delays. Families should check directly with their district for the latest updates and transportation changes.
Find school closings, delays and dismissals as well as business, church and government closures and delays related to weather or other events across the NYC area: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.
The Source: This report is based on information from the schools listed.