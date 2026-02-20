Expand / Collapse search

School closings and delays in NY, NJ for Friday, Feb. 20

By
Published  February 20, 2026 6:54am EST
Weather
FOX 5 NY
Potential snow storm hitting NYC this weekend

Potential snow storm hitting NYC this weekend

FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory breaks it down.

The Brief

    • A handful of schools in New York and New Jersey are closed on Friday.

NEW YORK - A handful of schools in New York and New Jersey are closed on Friday.

New Jersey

  • Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2-hour delay

New York

  • Ellenville School District: Closed
  • Highland Falls School District: Closed
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • New Paltz School District: Closed
  • Newburgh City School District: Closed
  • Onteora School District: Closed

Officials have not released additional details about the delays. Families should check directly with their district for the latest updates and transportation changes.

Find school closings, delays and dismissals as well as business, church and government closures and delays related to weather or other events across the NYC area: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.

The Source: This report is based on information from the schools listed. 

Weather