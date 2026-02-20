School closings and delays in NY, NJ for Friday, Feb. 20

The Brief A handful of schools in New York and New Jersey are closed on Friday.



A handful of schools in New York and New Jersey are closed on Friday.

New Jersey

Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2-hour delay

New York

Ellenville School District: Closed

Highland Falls School District: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

New Paltz School District: Closed

Newburgh City School District: Closed

Onteora School District: Closed

Officials have not released additional details about the delays. Families should check directly with their district for the latest updates and transportation changes.

Find school closings, delays and dismissals as well as business, church and government closures and delays related to weather or other events across the NYC area: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut here.