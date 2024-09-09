These are the happiest states in the US (Hint: It's not NY, NJ or CT)
NEW YORK - Wallethub has released their 2024 list of the Happiest States in America. Where do NY, NJ and CT rank?
JUMP TO: NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT l NEW YORK l FULL LIST
The website examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.
"In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place," said Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo.
Here's where New Jersey, Connecticut and New York ranked:
New Jersey
Overall rank: 3
Total score: 62.46
Emotional and physical well-being rank: 2
Work environment rank: 32
Community and environment rank: 33
Connecticut
Overall rank: 7
Total score: 60.14
Emotional and physical well-being rank: 6
Work environment rank: 16
Community and environment rank: 21
New York
Overall rank: 23
Total score: 52.46
Emotional and physical well-being rank: 7
Work environment rank: 42
Community and environment rank: 46
"The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather," Lupo said.
The full list
1. Hawaii
2. Maryland
3. New Jersey
4. Utah
5. Delaware
6. Minnesota
7. Connecticut
8. Idaho
9. Nebraska
10. Massachusetts
11. South Carolina
12. South Dakota
13. California
14. Florida
14. New Hampshire
16. Virginia
17. Illinois
18. Kansas
19. Iowa
20. Virginia
21. Wisconsin
22. Pennsylvania
23. New York
24. North Carolina
25. Arizona
26. Maine
27. North Dakota
28. Washington
29. Rhode Island
30. Vermont
31. Michigan
32. Missouri
33. Montana
34. Wyoming
35. Colorado
36. Indiana
37. Nevada
38. Texas
39. Oregon
40. Ohio
41. Kentucky
42. Mississippi
43. Oklahoma
44. Alabama
45. Alaska
46. New Mexico
47. Tennessee
48. West Virginia
49. Arkansas
50. Louisiana