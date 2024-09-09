These are the happiest states in the US (Hint: It's not NY, NJ or CT)

Wallethub has released their 2024 list of the Happiest States in America. Where do NY, NJ and CT rank?

The website examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

"In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place," said Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo.

Here's where New Jersey, Connecticut and New York ranked:

Overall rank: 3

Total score: 62.46

Emotional and physical well-being rank: 2

Work environment rank: 32

Community and environment rank: 33

Overall rank: 7

Total score: 60.14

Emotional and physical well-being rank: 6

Work environment rank: 16

Community and environment rank: 21

Overall rank: 23

Total score: 52.46

Emotional and physical well-being rank: 7

Work environment rank: 42

Community and environment rank: 46

"The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather," Lupo said.

1. Hawaii

2. Maryland

3. New Jersey

4. Utah

5. Delaware

6. Minnesota

7. Connecticut

8. Idaho

9. Nebraska

10. Massachusetts

11. South Carolina

12. South Dakota

13. California

14. Florida

14. New Hampshire

16. Virginia

17. Illinois

18. Kansas

19. Iowa

20. Virginia

21. Wisconsin

22. Pennsylvania

23. New York

24. North Carolina

25. Arizona

26. Maine

27. North Dakota

28. Washington

29. Rhode Island

30. Vermont

31. Michigan

32. Missouri

33. Montana

34. Wyoming

35. Colorado

36. Indiana

37. Nevada

38. Texas

39. Oregon

40. Ohio

41. Kentucky

42. Mississippi

43. Oklahoma

44. Alabama

45. Alaska

46. New Mexico

47. Tennessee

48. West Virginia

49. Arkansas

50. Louisiana