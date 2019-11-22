NY state troopers arrest same man twice in 6 hours

Police in upstate New York arrested a man twice in the span of six hours on Friday because he wouldn't stop tormenting a person he is accused of harassing in a domestic incident, according to authorities.

New York state troopers and Ulster County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the hamlet of Wallkill at about 1:23 a.m. and arrested Jamill Smith, 22, of Newburgh, police said.

Smith had refused to leave the home during an argument with the homeowner, police said. He then pushed the other person to the floor and held the victim there, police said. The victim called 911 but Smith grabbed the phone, police said.

"The homeowner was eventually able to get Smith out of the residence," police said in a news release. "As he was leaving, he caused damage to the exterior door."

Authorities charged Smith with second-degree harassment, which is a violation, and criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Town of Plattekill Court, where a judge served Smith with an order of protection and released him on his own recognizance. The order of protection called for Smith to stay away from his alleged victim.

Then around 7:15 a.m., Smith went back to the same residence in Wallkill he was ordered to stay away from, police said, so the homeowner called 911.

State troopers responded, caught Smith peering into a bedroom window, and arrested him, police said.

Cops brought him back to court to be arraigned on second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor. During the arraignment, he asked if he could make a phone call, police said. He then called his alleged victim's cell phone right in front of the judge.

The judge set bail at $1,000 cash and $2,500 bond and remanded Smith to the Ulster County Jail. He is due back in court on Dec. 2.

