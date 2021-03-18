NY man accused of raping girl he met on Snapchat

article

Police on Long Island have arrested a man for allegedly raping a girl in his home in Mastic Beach earlier this week.

Renato Oliva Garcia, 22, is accused of interacting with the girl on Snapchat for a few weeks and then setting up a meeting, Suffolk County detectives said.

Olivia Garcia picked up the underage girl near her home on Monday morning, brought her to his home on Hemlock Drive, and raping her, police said.

Authorities on Wednesday charged Oliva Garcia with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

It wasn't clear if Oliva Garcia has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police, who didn't release the age of the girl, said this is an active investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who has more information or knows of other alleged victims can call the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

Advertisement