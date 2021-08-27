Expand / Collapse search

NY makes masks mandatory for students, staff in schools

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 35 mins ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

All students, faculty and staff of public and private schools throughout New York will be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

NEW YORK - The New York State Health Department has filed an emergency regulation that will require students from Pre-K to 12th Grade to wear masks in the classroom.

This will include all public and private schools, and also applies to staff and faculty.

"The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department," the Department said in a statement Friday night.

Mask rules in schools

The mask debate has sparked confusion and concern in New York and New Jersey, especially for parents who are sending their children back to the classroom.

Governor Kathy Hochul said earlier this week that keeping children and teachers safe was a top priority and that everyone should get used to masking up in schools. 

