Proposed bill would require NY schools to teach history of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A proposed bill would require that New York public schools teach the history of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and its aftermath if passed.

Teaching about Jan. 6 in NY schools

What we know:

New York State Senator John Liu and Assembly Member Charles Lavine introduced the legislation in March 2025.

The bill can be read in its entirety below:

Local perspective:

FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg reached out to several local school districts about the proposed bill, but none would speak on camera due to the "controversial nature of the issue."

Administrators told Goldberg by phone that "history should be taught, regardless of political affiliation."

Lavine alleges that there are Republicans who privately agree with the legislation, but are "not allowed" to put their names on the bill.

"We saw what happened on that day," Lavine said. "Even the people who will be against this bill… some would like to support it, but many of them – and this is tragic – many of them fully approve of what occurred on that day… And that's why we need to make sure our children are taught the truth."

Goldberg reached out to Long Island's Republican Congressmembers. Rep, Nick LaLota said there should be "equal attention given to the 2020 riots following the death of George Floyd; Rep. Andrew Garbarino has yet to respond.