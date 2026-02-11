NYS Dept. of Health expands investigation into forged Covid vaccination records

The Brief An investigation into a former nurse practitioner who forged Covid-19 vaccination records is expanding, FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg reports. The New York State Department of Health is expanding its investigation into former nurse practitioner Julie DeVuono, who practiced at Wild Child Pediatrics on Long Island. Golderg confirmed that state officials are now subpoenaing over 100 schools in a statement provided by Erin Clary, the Deputy Communications Director for the New York State Department of Health.



An investigation into a former nurse practitioner who forged Covid-19 vaccination records is expanding, FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg reports.

Forged vaccination records

What we know:

The New York State Department of Health is expanding its investigation into former nurse practitioner Julie DeVuono, who practiced at Wild Child Pediatrics on Long Island.

The department voided pediatric immunization records for approximately 135 children in 2024 after discovering their vaccination records had been forged by DeVuono.

Riverhead, N.Y.: Julie DeVuono arrives at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, New York, with her attorney Jason Russo, on April 12, 2023. DeVuono is charged with running a fraudulent Covid-19 vaccine card scheme. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Expand

Golderg confirmed that state officials are now subpoenaing over 100 schools in a statement provided by Erin Clary, the Deputy Communications Director for the New York State Department of Health.

"Responses to these subpoenas, and the Department’s subsequent review of the subpoenaed vaccination records, resulted in the Department identifying an additional 35 students with fraudulent or otherwise invalid Wild Child records. The Department notified the impacted schools and local health departments in December 2025."

The backstory:

The initial investigation determined that DeVuono had submitted information to the New York State Immunization Information System about hundreds of vaccinations that were never administered.

The false vaccination records belonged mainly to children from Long Island and the Hudson Valley, but could have included children beyond that.

DeVuono pled guilty to criminal charges related to the Covid-19 vaccination scheme in September 2023 and was sentenced in June 2024 pursuant to a plea agreement.

The plea agreement required her to surrender her nursing licenses and forfeit over $1.2 million of proceeds from her crimes.