NY lawyer accused of producing child porn

An Eastchester lawyer is facing child pornography charges.

Androsky Lugo is accused of accessing images of nude children who were approximately three to 10 years old on the internet.

The Westchester County District Attorney also says Lugo had an image of a nude child who was approximately eight to 10 years old and took lewd photographs of an approximately 12-year-old child that captured the child’s genital area underneath the child’s clothing.

Authorities say some photos were taken in his Eastchester home.

"The conduct alleged against Mr. Lugo is very disturbing and we will continue to do everything we can to protect minors from adults who seek to manipulate or exploit them or put them in harm’s way," District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

Lugo was scheduled to appear again in Eastchester Town Court on September 15, 2021.

Prosecutors are looking for more potential victims. They ask that if anyone has been a victim or has further information on the case to call the District Attorney’s Office at 914-955-TIPS.