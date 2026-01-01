These New York laws take effect in 2026

The Brief New York will raise its minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2026 to $17 downstate and $16 upstate, with annual cost-of-living adjustments beginning in 2027. Meanwhile, a series of New York City local laws taking effect Jan. 26 and March 9 will overhaul rules for delivery workers, tipping, pay transparency, e-bike safety, immigration-fraud outreach and penalties for street vendors. A new state driver points system starting in February will impose stricter penalties, lower the suspension threshold and add points for violations previously unpenalized.



A series of new laws impacting workers, delivery services, street vendors and consumer protections will begin in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the major changes taking effect throughout the year:

New York State’s minimum wage will increase by 50 cents on Jan. 1, 2026. The new rates will be: Downstate (NYC, Long Island, Westchester): $17/hour and Upstate: $16/hour.

All workers in New York, including fast-food workers, nail salon employees, tipped workers and more, must be paid at least the minimum wage. Employers are also required to comply with state wage laws, and as of 2023, wage theft is considered larceny under New York penal law.

Beginning in 2027, the minimum wage will adjust annually based on the Consumer Price Index for the Northeast Region, unless certain economic conditions trigger an off-ramp.

The city will end misdemeanor criminal penalties for general vendors and mobile food vendors on March 9, 2026.

Instead, operating without a license or violating other street-vending rules will result in fines or civil penalties – not criminal charges.

Delivery companies will be required on Jan. 26, 2026, to pay contracted delivery workers within seven days after a pay period and provide detailed written pay statements explaining how compensation was calculated.

Companies must retain these records for three years and provide copies on request.

New York City’s Paid Safe and Sick Time Act will require employers to provide 32 hours of unpaid safe and sick leave per year, effective Feb. 22, 2026, and employees may use this time immediately.

Employers must track and report both paid and unpaid leave balances, and events once covered under the Temporary Schedule Change Act will now qualify as valid reasons for leave. While employees may still request schedule changes, employers will no longer be required to approve them.

Third-party food and grocery delivery platforms must begin offering customers a gratuity option before or at the time an online order is placed starting Jan. 26, 2026.

Apps like Uber Eats and Instacart must include a gratuity option of at least 10% of the purchase price on every order as of January 26, 2026.

The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection will be required on January 26, 2026 to expand public education campaigns—online, in subways, and in public spaces, warning New Yorkers about scams involving immigration-assistance providers.

Annual reports on complaints and inspections will also be required.

Delivery workers who use powered bicycles must begin using models that meet NYC safety standards and accredited testing certification on January 26, 2026.

Delivery services are responsible for compliance unless they significantly support approved trade-in or rental programs that help workers access compliant devices.

New York will implement stricter penalties for traffic violations starting Feb. 2026. The license suspension threshold will shift from 11 points in 18 months to 10 points in two years.

Penalties for common violations will increase. For example, speeding up to 10 mph over the limit will rise from 3 to 4 points, cell phone violations from 5 to 6 points, and reckless driving from 5 to 8 points.

Additional violations that previously carried no points will now be penalized, including 1 point for broken headlights or taillights and 2 points for illegal U-turns. Officials say the changes are intended to improve road safety.