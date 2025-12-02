New York drivers will get more points on their license for breaking these laws in 2026

The Brief The state of New York is increasing penalties for certain traffic violations. Under the new rules, drivers can have their license suspended after getting just 10 points over a 24-month period. That's up from 11 points over an 18-month period. The new rules go into effect in February 2026.



New York drivers will soon face harsher penalties for breaking certain traffic laws. The state is also lowering the amount of points it would take to suspend a driver's license.

Updated points system

What we know:

The state is cracking down starting next year. Currently, drivers can have their license suspended if they receive 11 points over an 18-month period. Under the new rules, now it will take just 10 points over a two-year period.

By the numbers:

The penalties for certain traffic violations will also go up. Currently, speeding up to 10 mph over the speed limit will get you three points on your license. Soon, that same thing will earn four points.

The penalty for cell phone use will go up from five points to six points, and reckless driving will go from five to eight points.

Certain violations that didn't get you points before, now will. For example, driving with broken taillights or bad headlights will get you one point each, and taking an illegal U-turn will cost two points.

What they're saying:

Officials say these rules are designed to keep the road safer for everyone.

"I'm hopeful that this will make drivers think twice—especially after they get one violation—about engaging in behaviors that put them at risk for getting a second ticket," said Alec Slatkey, a AAA spokesperson.

What's next:

The new rules go into effect in February 2026.