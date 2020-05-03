NY joining six states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk

article

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is banding together with six nearby states to purchase equipment and supplies that sometimes have been hard to come by during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is praising residents for mostly adhering to coronavirus social distancing rules during the warmest weekend of the spring, with police handing out only a few dozen summonses.

Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments in New York:

STATES JOINING FORCES AGAIN

After working with neighboring states on coronavirus-related closing and reopening plans, Cuomo said Sunday that New York will join with states from Massachusetts to Delaware to create a regional supply chain for masks, gowns, ventilators, testing supplies and other equipment vital to fighting the disease.

The states are joining together after months of dealing separately with what Cuomo said was a “totally inefficient and ineffective” purchasing process that pitted all 50 states against each other, as well as the federal government and other entities, driving up prices as supplies dried up.

New York buys about $2 billion worth of medical equipment supplies per year, Cuomo said. The other states joining the consortium together spend about $5 billion per year. Working together, they'll have stronger purchasing power and improve their clout with global suppliers, Cuomo said.

“It will make us more competitive in the international marketplace and I believe it will save taxpayers money," Cuomo said. “I also believe it will actually help us get the equipment, because we have trouble still getting the equipment.”

The other states in the consortium are Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. One goal, the states' governors said, is to find suppliers within the region, instead of relying on swamped manufacturers in China and other faraway places.

On a parallel track, they'll also continue to work with the federal government to procure medical gear, Cuomo said.

“Whatever they can do to help is great," Cuomo said.

SHORING UP HOSPITAL SUPPLIES

In a lesson learned from the coronavirus crisis, Cuomo said that going forward, hospitals in New York will be required to to keep a 90-day supply on hand of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment that ran critically short at times.

In building their stockpiles, hospitals should account not for normal usage, but for the high equipment usage rates they’ve seen during the pandemic, Cuomo said. Because of dwindling supplies, hospitals were rationing supplies and asking staff to reuse masks until they became soiled.

At one point in the crisis, hospitals in the New York-Presbyterian system were burning through about 40,000 masks a day — about 10 times the normal amount, according to Columbia University Medical Center officials.

“We can’t go through this day-to-day moving masks across the state, this mad scramble that we were in and still are, in many ways,” Cuomo said.

HOSPITALIZATIONS BELOW 10,000

Fewer than 10,000 people in the state were hospitalized Saturday with coronavirus in New York, the lowest tally since the third week of March, Cuomo said.

Hospitalizations peaked far at 18,825 on April 12 and fell to almost half that — 9,786 — on Saturday.

More than 19,100 people in the state have died from coronavirus, though the total doesn’t include more than 5,300 deaths in the city that were attributed to the virus on death certificates but weren’t confirmed by a lab test.

On Saturday, 280 people died from the disease, the lowest daily total since March 29, when there were 253 fatalities. The state peaked with 799 deaths in one day on April 9.

“The overall direction is good, even though it is very painful,” Cuomo said.