New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh

The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh.

The Jets dropped to 2-3 after Sunday's loss against the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN first reported Saleh’s dismissal. Saleh was 20-36 as coach of the Jets, who are trying to snap the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 13 seasons.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will act as the interim coach, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Jets hadn't announced Saleh's firing.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jers Expand

After a dominant performance in a 24-3 victory over New England on Sept. 19, New York's offense has regressed. Granted, it has been against two of the league's top defenses, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a big part of that — and far from the only reason.

The 40-year-old quarterback struggled against Denver in a 10-9 loss, then had his worst performance with the Jets in London, throwing three interceptions — including one to seal the outcome in the closing moments.

It is the first time in owner Woody Johnson’s 25-year tenure that a head coach has been fired in the middle of the season.

The Jets face the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Monday night with a chance to share the AFC East lead with a victory. But instead of Saleh, it will be the 47-year-old Ulbrich leading the team on the sideline.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ulbrich, who played linebacker for 10 seasons with San Francisco, joined the Jets as part of Saleh's initial staff in 2021. Ulbrich was an an assistant with Atlanta for six seasons before coming to New York.

Saleh replaced the fired Adam Gase in January 2021 after the Jets went 9-23 in his tenure. New York went after the energetic and well-regarded Saleh, who was the 49ers' defensive coordinator for four seasons and oversaw a group that was ranked No. 2 overall and helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl for the 2019 season.

DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer, helped contribute to this report.