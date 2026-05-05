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Border czar threatens to flood NY with ICE agents; Hochul responds

By and
Published  May 5, 2026 5:31pm EDT
Kathy Hochul
FOX 5 NY
Border czar threatening to flood NY with ICE agents

Border czar threatening to flood NY with ICE agents

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

The Brief

    • Border Czar Tom Homan is threatening to flood New York with "more ICE agents than you've ever seen before."
    • The warning was made in response to proposed state legislation that would prevent local police from assisting federal immigration officers with civil enforcement.
    • "All I'll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the state of New York unless I ask," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in response to the warning earlier today. "I'm not asking."

NEW YORK - Border Czar Tom Homan is threatening to flood New York with "more ICE agents than you've ever seen before."

‘More ICE agents than you’ve ever seen before'

What we know:

Homan made the remark at the Border Security Expo in Arizona earlier today, May 5. 

The warning was made in response to proposed state legislation that would prevent local police from assisting federal immigration officers with civil enforcement.

8 arrested during protest of ICE arrest near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn

8 arrested during protest of ICE arrest near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn

Several people are in custody after police say unruly crowds gathered on the streets of Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood following an arrest by ICE agents late Saturday night.

State lawmakers are only days away from approving a package of bills that would expand sanctuary city protections across New York, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports.

What they're saying:

"All I'll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the state of New York unless I ask," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in response to the warning earlier today. "I'm not asking."

Hochul meets with border czar to discuss immigration policy

Hochul meets with border czar to discuss immigration policy

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

Nassau County Executive and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman also commented on Homan's statement:

"In Nassau County, we have, probably, the most comprehensive agreement with ICE in the whole United States… It's worked out incredibly well for us."

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

Kathy HochulDonald J. Trump