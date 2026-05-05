Border czar threatens to flood NY with ICE agents; Hochul responds

The Brief Border Czar Tom Homan is threatening to flood New York with "more ICE agents than you've ever seen before." The warning was made in response to proposed state legislation that would prevent local police from assisting federal immigration officers with civil enforcement. "All I'll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the state of New York unless I ask," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in response to the warning earlier today. "I'm not asking."



Border Czar Tom Homan is threatening to flood New York with "more ICE agents than you've ever seen before."

‘More ICE agents than you’ve ever seen before'

What we know:

Homan made the remark at the Border Security Expo in Arizona earlier today, May 5.

The warning was made in response to proposed state legislation that would prevent local police from assisting federal immigration officers with civil enforcement.

State lawmakers are only days away from approving a package of bills that would expand sanctuary city protections across New York, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports.

What they're saying:

"All I'll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the state of New York unless I ask," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in response to the warning earlier today. "I'm not asking."

Nassau County Executive and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman also commented on Homan's statement:

"In Nassau County, we have, probably, the most comprehensive agreement with ICE in the whole United States… It's worked out incredibly well for us."