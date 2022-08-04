Illegal gun seizures in NY have doubled in 2022: Gov. Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says that illegal gun seizures by the New York State Police have doubled in 2022, compared to last year.

Hochul also said that 20 investigations are currently underway into illegal ghost gun trafficking across the state.

This includes the recent seizures of 30 illegal guns and multiple arrests.

Hochul says the guns are usually transported along Interstate 81 towards Syracuse and then into New York City, and are not made in New York.

Hochul has secured $2.5M in state money to fund 14 positions for a new unit to crack down on illegal gun trafficking