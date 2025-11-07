Hochul gives order for NY agencies to issue SNAP benefits

The Brief Governor Kathy Hochul has announced New York state agencies will issue full federal SNAP benefits for November. "After weeks of the Trump administration putting millions of New Yorkers through chaos and confusion… I've directed state agencies to issue full federal SNAP benefits for November," she said. New Yorkers could expect access to their benefits as soon as this Sunday, Nov. 9.



Governor Kathy Hochul has announced New York state agencies will issue full federal SNAP benefits for November.

SNAP benefits for New Yorkers coming

What we know:

Gov. Hochul released a statement earlier today, Nov. 7, regarding SNAP benefits for New Yorkers.

"After weeks of the Trump administration putting millions of New Yorkers through chaos and confusion… I've directed state agencies to issue full federal SNAP benefits for November," she said.

New Yorkers could expect access to their benefits as soon as this Sunday, Nov. 9.

"I'm working tirelessly to bring this uncertainty to an end for the nearly three million New Yorkers who rely on this program."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Senator Jose Serrano help to package food before a press conference at New York Common Pantry on October 30, 2025 in New York City. Gov. Hochul was joined by members of local gover Expand

Legal battle over SNAP

Dig deeper:

A federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to find the money to fully fund SNAP benefits for November.

The grocery-buying ability for about 1 in 8 Americans hinged on the outcome.

Shortly after the judges' rulings, lawyers for the Trump administration filed a motion to appeal, contesting both Thursday's decision and the earlier one last Saturday that ordered the federal government to use emergency reserves to fund the food program throughout November.

The backstory:

The judge was one of two who said last week that the government couldn’t pause the program entirely this month because of the government shutdown.

The Trump administration said last month that it would not pay benefits at all for November because of the federal shutdown.

But last week, two judges ordered the government to pay at least partial benefits using an emergency fund.