NY hail storm: Sudden 10-degree drop brings severe weather

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1:58PM
New York
Hail storm pummels NY

A powerful storm swept through parts of upstate New York. Credit: Liz Haroian via Storyful

NEW YORK - A few rumbles of thunder were expected for upstate New York Thursday after a powerful storm ripped through the area a day earlier.

Footage captured by Liz Haroian in Marcellus, Onondaga County showed a shower of hail falling outside her door.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain and strong winds caused a sudden 10-degree drop in the temperature.

Ulster County was also hit hard with the storm knocking down trees and power lines, leaving thousands in the dark.

