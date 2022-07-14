NY hail storm: Sudden 10-degree drop brings severe weather

A few rumbles of thunder were expected for upstate New York Thursday after a powerful storm ripped through the area a day earlier.

Footage captured by Liz Haroian in Marcellus, Onondaga County showed a shower of hail falling outside her door.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain and strong winds caused a sudden 10-degree drop in the temperature.

Ulster County was also hit hard with the storm knocking down trees and power lines, leaving thousands in the dark.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 NY Weather Team on Twitter