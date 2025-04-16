Rep. Elise Stefanik considering run for NY governor

The Brief Rep. Elise Stefanik is reportedly considering a run for governor of New York. Sources say Stefanik is receiving encouragement from NY Republicans, members of the Trump world and GOP donors. Gov. Kathy Hochul is up for reelection in 2026.



Stefanik is seriously considering a run after receiving encouragement from Republicans in New York, members of the Trump world and GOP donors. Gov. Kathy Hochul is up for reelection in 2026.

Stefanik, who represents parts of Upstate New York in the lower chamber, has had longtime support from the president, who on Wednesday morning posted about Stefanik on Truth Social, saying simply: "Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is GREAT!!!"

Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, speaks to members of the media ahead of a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Madison Square Garden in New York, US, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. The Republica Expand

Trump had picked her to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations, but the White House pulled that nomination back in March.

Who is Elise Stefanik?

The 40-year-old was born and raised in upstate New York. She graduated from Harvard and worked in former President George W. Bush’s White House on the domestic policy council and in the chief of staff’s office.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In 2014, she became the youngest woman ever, at age 30, elected to Congress, representing upstate New York. She later became the youngest woman to serve in House leadership. In 2021, she was named the House Republican Conference Chair.