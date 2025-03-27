Trump withdraws Elise Stefanik's nomination as UN ambassador

The Brief President Donald Trump said he’s withdrawing Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be ambassador to the U.N. He cited House Republicans’ razor-thin majority as the reason.



Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, is no longer in the running to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

President Donald Trump announced his decision Thursday in a post on his social media site Truth Social.

Why did Trump withdraw Elise Stefanik’s nomination as UN ambassador?

What they're saying:

Trump said "it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress."

"We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning," Trump continued. "I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat."

House Republicans’ razor-thin majority

The backstory:

Trump had tapped Stefanik to represent the U.S. at the international body shortly after winning reelection in November. She was seen as among the least controversial Cabinet picks, and her nomination advanced out of committee in late January, but House Republicans’ razor-thin majority kept her ultimate confirmation in a state of purgatory for the last several months.

It had seemed as if Stefanik’s nomination would advance to the Senate floor in recent weeks, given two U.S. House special elections in Florida in districts that Trump easily won in 2024. Filling those vacant GOP seats would have allowed Stefanik to finally resign from the House and given Republicans, who currently hold 218 seats, a little more breathing room on passing legislation in a growingly divided Congress. Democrats hold 213 seats.

Dig deeper:

Reports say the House majority wasn’t the only factor in withdrawing her nomination. According to CBS News, New York state's primary structure and the lack of GOP cohesion over choosing a candidate to run in Stefanik's place have led to concerns about a future special election there, two sources said.

