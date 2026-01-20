Giants introduce John Harbaugh as new head coach

The Brief Harbaugh agreed over the weekend to become coach of the Giants. He joins the team after he was fired by the Ravens, who made the playoffs 12 times in 18 seasons with him in charge. Harbaugh is 193-124 in 317 games, a .609 winning percentage, since taking over the Ravens back in 2008.



The New York Giants introduced John Harbaugh as their new head coach.

Harbaugh agreed Saturday to become coach of the Giants, finalizing the big-market, longstanding franchise’s all-out pursuit of its top candidate.

Harbaugh joins the Giants after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens, who made the playoffs 12 times in 18 seasons with him in charge and won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Harbaugh is now tasked with turning around the beleaguered franchise that has made just two playoff appearances over the past 12 years and not made it past the divisional round.

Changing the culture of losing that has pervaded the Meadowlands for the better part of the last decade is now on Harbaugh’s shoulders. Counting playoff games, the seven coaches who followed 2007 and ’11 Super Bowl champion Tom Coughlin have gone 45-105-1, a winning percentage of .300.

Harbaugh is 193-124 in 317 games, a .609 winning percentage, since taking over the Ravens in 2008. He spent the previous 10 seasons as an assistant with Philadelphia, mostly as special teams coordinator and then defensive backs coach.