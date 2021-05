article

Here is the NY Giants 2021-22 schedule.

Week 1

Sun. 9/12 4:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos

Week 2

Thurs. 9/16 8:20 p.m.

at Washington Football Team

Week 3

Sun 9/26 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 4

Sun 10/3 1 p.m.

at New Orleans Saints

Week 5

Sun. 10/10 4:25 p.m.

at Dallas Cowboys

Week 6

Sun. 10/17 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 7

Sun. 10/24 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers

Week 8

Mon. 11/01 8:15 p.m.

at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9

Sun. 11/07 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10

Bye

Week 11

Mon. 11/22 8:15 p.m.

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12

Sun. 11/28 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13

Sun. 12/05 1:00 p.m.

at Miami Dolphins

Week 14

Sun. 12/12 4:05 p.m.

at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15

Sun. 12/19 1 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 16

Sun. 12/26 1 p.m.

at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17

Sun. 01/02 1 p.m.

at Chicago Bears

Week 18

Sun. 01/09 1 p.m.

Washington Football Team