NY COVID positivity rate creeps over 1%

New York's COVID positivity rate has crept just above 1%, according to the latest numbers released by the state.

Out of a total of 65,049 tests done on Saturday, 666, or 1.02% tested positive, up from 0.82% on Friday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate also increased from 0.79% to 0.84%.

"The vaccine remains our most effective weapon in this ongoing fight, which is why we continue to target areas that have a lower vaccination rate and focus our resources there," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at a vaccination site near you."

