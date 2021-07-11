Expand / Collapse search

NY COVID positivity rate creeps over 1%

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New York
People stand under an umbrella in the rain in Times Square article

People stand under an umbrella in the rain in Times Square on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - New York's COVID positivity rate has crept just above 1%, according to the latest numbers released by the state. 

Out of a total of 65,049 tests done on Saturday, 666, or 1.02% tested positive, up from 0.82% on Friday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate also increased from 0.79% to 0.84%.

"The vaccine remains our most effective weapon in this ongoing fight, which is why we continue to target areas that have a lower vaccination rate and focus our resources there," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at a vaccination site near you."

