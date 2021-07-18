NY COVID infection rates inch higher

New York's COVID infection rates inched higher again on Saturday, as Governor Andrew Cuomo's office reported that the state's positive infection rate rose to 1.51%, up from 1.02% a week prior and 0.63% two weeks ago.

There were two recorded COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The increase in cases comes as the highly infectious delta variant of the virus surges across the nation, sparking what Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

"New Yorkers have fought COVID-19 every single step of the way during this pandemic, but there's one final push we have to make, and that's the need for everyone to get vaccinated," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "Getting shots in arms is key to our success against this terrible virus, and if you haven't gotten yours yet, I urge you to make an appointment or walk into one of the many sites we have across the state. Help yourself, your family and your community by getting your shot today."

New York City's positivity rate has risen to 1.30%, with Staten Island leading the way with 1.88% of tests coming back positive, followed by Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 last week increased by 17,000 nationwide over a 14-day period for the first time since late fall, and an increase in death historically follows a spike in illness.

Noting that nearly all coronavirus deaths now are among the tens of millions of people who haven't received shots, despite widespread vaccine availability, U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy expressed his concern on Sunday.

"I am worried about what is to come because we are seeing increasing cases among the unvaccinated in particular. And while, if you are vaccinated, you are very well protected against hospitalization and death, unfortunately that is not true if you are not vaccinated," Murthy said on CNN’s "State of the Union."

While U.S. case numbers in and hospitalizations are still far below levels from the worst of the pandemic early this year, Murthy said the worsening situation shows the need to convince more people to get inoculations.

"It is our fastest, most effective way out of this pandemic," he said.

About 186 million Americans have received at least one shot, but another 90 million eligible Americans haven't. Officials are trying to overcome a refusal among some — particularly conservative, rural white people — to get vaccinated, but it's unclear how to do that.

