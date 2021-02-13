NY COVID 7-day average positivity rate drops to lowest point since November

article

New York's 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time since November 30, according to a statement by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The 7-day positivity rate of 3.90% is down 51% from the post-holiday peak in early January and represents the 36th consecutive day of declining COVID cases in the state.

Hospitalizations also dropped to 6,888, the lowest since Christmas Day and a 26% decline from the post-holiday peak in mid-January.

The statewide positivity rate is now 3.46%, the lowest since November 25.

"Hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to fall statewide and New Yorkers should be commended for all their hard work and sacrifice which helped make this a reality," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "If we are to win this war against COVID once and for all, we must keep driving down these rates, as well as to get as many shots into arms as possible. New York has the determination, toughness and vaccination infrastructure to make all of this happen, but our success will ultimately be determined by our willingness to keep making the right decisions and I have every confidence that New Yorkers will continue to do just that."

Eleven additional cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 were identified in the state, eight of which were in New York City, two of which were in Suffolk County and one in Rockland County, that count's first case.

Another 125 New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

While the COVID numbers in New York are continuing their downward trend, Governor Cuomo is facing intensifying accusations that he covered up the true death toll of COVID-19 on nursing home residents.