'Arrogant,' 'adventurous': See how Americans feel about New Yorkers
NEW YORK - A new study shows that many Americans think of New Yorkers as arrogant and rude.
‘Rude,’ ‘snobby,’ ‘progressive’
What they're saying:
CanadaCasino surveyed 2,000 Americans from over 15 states to see what they thought of New Yorkers.
Of the people polled, these were the descriptors most used to describe New Yorkers:
- Arrogant
- Rude
- Snobby
- Progressive
- Adventurous
- Cool
- Attractive
- Rowdy
- Nosy
- Smart
In contrast, here's how New Yorkers view themselves:
- Smart
- Cool
- Progressive
- Rude
- Adventurous
- Friendly
- Attractive
- Traditional
- Arrogant
- Chill
The Source: This article includes information from a survey conducted by CanadaCasino.