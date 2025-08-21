Expand / Collapse search

'Arrogant,' 'adventurous': See how Americans feel about New Yorkers

Published  August 21, 2025 9:43pm EDT
New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: New Yorkers walk through Times Square at night on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • CanadaCasino surveyed 2,000 Americans from over 15 states to see what they thought of New Yorkers.
    • People from New York were also polled to see what they thought of their fellow New Yorkers.

NEW YORK - A new study shows that many Americans think of New Yorkers as arrogant and rude.

‘Rude,’ ‘snobby,’ ‘progressive’

What they're saying:

CanadaCasino surveyed 2,000 Americans from over 15 states to see what they thought of New Yorkers.

Of the people polled, these were the descriptors most used to describe New Yorkers:

  1. Arrogant
  2. Rude
  3. Snobby
  4. Progressive
  5. Adventurous
  6. Cool
  7. Attractive
  8. Rowdy
  9. Nosy
  10. Smart

In contrast, here's how New Yorkers view themselves:

  1. Smart
  2. Cool
  3. Progressive
  4. Rude
  5. Adventurous
  6. Friendly
  7. Attractive
  8. Traditional
  9. Arrogant
  10. Chill

The Source: This article includes information from a survey conducted by CanadaCasino.

