'Arrogant,' 'adventurous': See how Americans feel about New Yorkers

The Brief CanadaCasino surveyed 2,000 Americans from over 15 states to see what they thought of New Yorkers. People from New York were also polled to see what they thought of their fellow New Yorkers.



A new study shows that many Americans think of New Yorkers as arrogant and rude.

‘Rude,’ ‘snobby,’ ‘progressive’

What they're saying:

Of the people polled, these were the descriptors most used to describe New Yorkers:

Arrogant Rude Snobby Progressive Adventurous Cool Attractive Rowdy Nosy Smart

In contrast, here's how New Yorkers view themselves:

Smart Cool Progressive Rude Adventurous Friendly Attractive Traditional Arrogant Chill