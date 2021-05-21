NY AG announces 'robust' reforms to police use of force laws

article

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced legislation to change the state's laws regarding excessive use of force by police officers on Friday.

The Police Accountability Act will seek to change the use of force law in New York from "one of simple necessity to one of absolute last resort, mandating that police officers only use force after all other alternatives have been exhausted."

According to James' office, current state law sets "an exceedingly high standard for prosecuting officers who have improperly used deadly or excessive force."

The legislation would also establish new criminal penalties for officers who employ force that is grossly in excess of what is warranted in situations with civilians.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

"For far too long, police officers in this country have been able to evade accountability for the unjustified use of excessive and lethal force," Attorney General James said in a statement. "In New York, our laws have essentially given police blanket defense to use force in interactions with the public, making it exceedingly difficult for prosecutors to go after officers who have abused this power. Not only is that gravely unjust, but it has also proven to be incredibly dangerous. The Police Accountability Act will make critical and necessary changes to the law, providing clear and legitimate standards for when the use of force is acceptable and enacting real consequences for when an officer crosses that line."

James' announcement came under immediate criticism from the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.

"This sweeping proposal would make it impossible for police officers to determine whether or not we are permitted to use force in a given situation," PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. "The only reasonable solution will be to avoid confrontations where force might become necessary. Meanwhile, violent criminals certainly aren’t hesitating to use force against police officers or our communities. The bottom line: more cops and more regular New Yorkers are going to get hurt."

In January, James' office sued the NYPD for its treatment of protesters following the death of George Floyd last year.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

In February, the NYPD and the Civilian Complaint Review Board signed a "historic" agreement aimed at making the NYPD and its disciplinary process more transparent.