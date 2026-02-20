Striking NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reach tentative agreement: What's next?

The Brief A tentative agreement has been reached between NewYork-Presbyterian and roughly 4,200 striking nurses after weeks on the picket line. The proposed three-year contract includes enforceable safe staffing standards and salary increases of more than 12%. Nurses will begin voting on the deal, which could officially end the largest and longest nurses strike in New York City history.



A tentative agreement has been reached between NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and thousands of striking nurses, potentially ending what union officials describe as the longest and largest nurses strike in New York City history.

What we know:

News of the deal came shortly after midnight. Nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association are expected to begin voting on the proposed contract as early as today.

Are NYC nurses still on strike?

By the numbers:

About 4,200 nurses had been on strike since Jan. 12, demanding safer staffing levels and improved working conditions.

As of early Friday, no picketing nurses were seen outside New York-Presbyterian in Washington Heights, though travel nurses continued to arrive by bus to staff the hospital.

What's in the agreement?

Dig deeper:

According to the union, the tentative three-year agreement includes enforceable safe staffing standards, protections for health benefits, measures to address workplace violence, safeguards for immigrant patients and nurses, and limits related to artificial intelligence in the workplace. The deal also includes salary increases of more than 12% over the life of the contract.

"We are pleased to have reached a tentative settlement with NYSNA through the mediator that reflects our tremendous respect for our nurses," a New York-Presbyterian spokesperson said in a statement, noting the agreement is subject to ratification by union members.

Mediators brought both sides back to the bargaining table earlier this week after a previous tentative agreement was rejected by union members.

The other side:

During the strike, hospital leaders maintained patient care by bringing in temporary nurses. Emergency procedures continued, but elective surgeries were postponed and some patients were transferred to other facilities ahead of the walkout.

Nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai reached separate three-year agreements earlier this month and have since returned to work.

What's next:

If ratified, the agreement at New York-Presbyterian would formally end the strike and restore full staffing by union nurses.