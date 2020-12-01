Nurses demanding better pay, more staffing strike at New Rochelle hospital

Nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital in Westchester County went on strike at 7 a.m. Tuesday over better pay, staffing, and more personal protective equipment as the COVID-19 pandemic resurges.

The nurses are threatening to continue the walk-out for two days if they cannot hammer out a new contract with the hospital.

"This contract expired two years ago, December 31, 2018," said Judy Sheridan Gonzalez, New York State Nurses Association. "These nurses have been more than patient for the contract that they need. With a COVID upsurge coming they've got to have the support that they need to keep staff here."

The NYSNA says staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low with one nurse responsible for ten patients or double the number recommended.

"These nurses have been more than the patient for the contract that they need. With a COVID upsurge coming they've got to have the support that they need to keep staff here." — Judy Sheridan Gonzalez, New York State Nurses Association.

Also, the union points to the dangers associated with caring for coronavirus patients citing the death of one nurse in the spring.

Advertisement

But the hospital says it has offered the union a wage increase and a 'good' deal which it has turned down.

"In negotiations over the past 18-months, we offered NYSNA a wage increase of over 7%. Medical expenses for retired nurses, tuition reimbursement of $7,500 per year, health insurance with no employee contributions, and funding for the NYSNA Pension Fund," said the hospital in a statement.

Montefiore New Rochelle started transferring patients to other hospitals in anticipation of the strike.

The hospital says the NYSNA is striking because it wants the "power to dictate staffing assignments and hand out plum positions to their friends."

"NYSNA is willfully misleading the public by suggesting that Montefiore New Rochelle is unprepared for the latest COVID-19 surge, when the truth is, in compliance with the Governor's orders, MNR is stocked with 90 days of PPE for its employees. NYSNA is selfishly putting the community at risk and using COVID-19 as a political football," said the hospital.