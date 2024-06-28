Nurses' quick thinking saves life of 83-year-old man who collapsed at Long Island ATM

Daniel Greco’s smile speaks louder than words.

"I don't know how you can thank people who saved your life," he said.

The future of his life was uncertain back in April when the 83-year-old went into cardiac arrest. Surveillance video caught him as he collapsed in the middle of an ATM transaction inside an office building in Melville.

A team of Northwell Health colleagues that worked in the office across from the ATM rushed to resuscitate him.

Three of the women are nurse practitioners and one is a registered nurse. While they help patients but no longer work bedside - their skills ultimately saved Greco’s life.

Greco underwent a 5-hour open heart surgery that saved his life.

"He has three arteries that were partially blocked and a severe blockage of one of the valves in his heart," said Dr. Lawrence Ong, a cardiologist at Plainview Hospital.

"| performed a triple bypass in order to restore blood flow to his heart and replaced his aortic valve with a prosthesis," said Dr. William Shi who is a cardiovascular surgeon at North Shore University Hospital.

Doctors have given Mr. Greco the green light to resume daily activities. He and his wife are planning to go on vacation next month and have a new meaning to the word grateful.

"He’s not done harassing me, that’s all," said his wife Bonnie.

Greco was given the shawl that was put under his head by one of the nurses. The Yankee fan was also gifted tickets to a game.

