Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals set to strike on January 9

Eight hospitals in New York City are bracing for a nurses' strike beginning January 9.

The union that represents around 17,000 nurses gave management at the hospitals a 10-day notice that they plan to walk off the job if a contract is not reached by January 9.

The news comes as many hospitals across the area battle the so-called "tripledemic" of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

RELATED: Thousands of NYC nurses vote to authorize strike

The union says that the notice is to give hospitals time to plan for the care of patients if a deal is not reached.

According to representatives from the nurses' union, they are demanding safer staffing levels, as well as better pay and benefits.

"We don’t take striking lightly. Striking is always a last resort. But we are prepared to strike if our bosses give us no other option," said Nancy Hagans, the NYSNA President and frontline nurse at Maimonides Medical Center said earlier this month.