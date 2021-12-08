Now you can stay in the Grinch's cave north of Whoville

Movie fans can now stay in another classic holiday abode. For years, people have been able to rent out the house from Home Alone, now you can experience the Grinch’s cave!

Located North of Whoville (actually Boulder, Utah) the Grinch’s rocky residence is within a hand-carved cave on the side of a massive stone mountain. Designers have decked the halls of this multi-level 5,700 square-foot lair with everything a Grinch fan could imagine.

There’s a kitchen stocked with roastable beast, Who-pudding, and an emergency stash of Who-hash. A music room includes the Grinch's organ alongside Max’s drum set leading into the study, master bedroom, guest bedroom, and more.

Guests can only book the Grinch’s cave at Vacasa.com/Grinch for stays Dec. 13 - Dec. 23, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The nightly rate is $19.57 in honor of the book’s original release in 1957.

