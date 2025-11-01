Nov. 1 update: Where NYC polls stand 3 days before Election Day

article

The Brief Two polls released this week show Zohran Mamdani leading Andrew Cuomo by 16 and 25 percentage points, respectively. Meanwhile, the prediction market platform, Polymarket, projects "Zohran Mamdani wins the New York City Mayoral Election." Election Day in New York City is just three days away.



With Election Day in New York City just 3 days away, here's where the polls stand in the mayoral race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Early voting

By the numbers:

Here are the early voting numbers after day 7, according to the NYC Board of Elections:

Manhattan — 144,269

Bronx — 37,830

Brooklyn — 156,390

Queens — 107,743

Staten Island — 34,106

The latest: Candidates and the polls

What they're saying:

Two polls released this week show Mamdani leading Cuomo by 16 and 25 percentage points, respectively. Sliwa is in 3rd place in both. Here’s what the candidates had to say about the polls:

"Polls give us a snapshot in time," Mamdani said. "It's great when there's a good one. It's, you know, we look past it when there's a bad one. But really, all they are – are a prediction. It's up to us to actually win this race."

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)



"I think the polls have no idea what they're talking about because they have never seen this kind of turnout before," Cuomo said.

"I don't believe any of the polls," Sliwa said. "I believe the people because I'm in the streets, I'm in the subways."

New York City Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa speaks during a New York Young Republicans Club vigil for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk at Madison Square Park on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur Expand

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4 – three days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's winning the NYC mayor race? Latest polls

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NYC mayor:

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill : The : The poll , conducted between Oct. 25-27, found Mamdani with a 25-point lead over Cuomo – 50% to 25% – with 21% support for Sliwa; 4% were undecided.

Marist Poll : The : The poll , conducted between Oct. 24-28, shows Mamdani at 48%, Cuomo at 32%, Sliwa at 16% and 3% undecided.

Quinnipiac University : The : The poll , released on Oct. 29, shows Mamdani with 46% support among likely voters, Cuomo with 33% support, and Sliwa with 15% support; 3% were undecided and 2% refused to respond.

Manhattan Institute : The : The poll , conducted between Oct. 22-26, has Mamdani up 15% points over Cuomo. Sliwa remains in third with 19%; 8% are undecided.

Suffolk University : The : The poll shows Mamdani’s lead over Cuomo shrinking to 10 points. The survey shows Mamdani leading Cuomo 44% to 34%.

Victory Insights : The : The poll has Mamdani at an 18-point lead, while the latest Patriot Polling poll has him at an 11-point lead.

Gotham Polling and the city AARP : The : The report found 44.6% of New Yorkers would vote for Mamdani if Sliwa quit the race, compared to 40.7% saying they’d back Cuomo – with a margin of error of 4 points that puts Cuomo within striking distance.

Fox News: The : The poll shows Mamdani with a 21-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 52% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Betting odds (Nov. 1 Update)

Some companies have taken what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : The latest odds from Polymarket have Mamdani at a 95% chance of winning.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 93% chance of winning.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 4.