Northwell Theater at Jones Beach reopens after multimillion-dollar upgrade

The Northwell Theater at Jones Beach is now open after a two-year-long multimillion-dollar upgrade.

"To take a venue that was built in the 30s, reintroduced in the 50s, has a whole new chapter now in 2024 and beyond." — Tom See, President of Live Nation Venues

"We took a lot of land that was on the property that wasn't really used effectively and efficiently," See said.

For the first time, fans will have a new grassy area to hang before or during a show.

"We’ve added 30% more food and beverage locations and 20% more restrooms, so our fans can enjoy the show more," See said.

Other renovations include new LED screens mounted on the sides of the stage, an upgrade to 7,000 seats and the offering of a new two-story membership-only club.

The club features a vinyl wall with more than five decades' worth of theater history.

"You have everything from The Beach Boys who have played here more than 30 times to Drake," See said.

The theater opened last week after completing renovations. They have more than 25 shows this season with a full lineup expected next.

"Artists can play anywhere in the world, but we want them to play here on Long Island as much as possible."

Dressing rooms were also part of the upgrades, along with an exclusive area where acts and their crews can spend time before a show.

This summer's lineup includes performances by Pitbull, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Alanis Morissette, Jason Aldean, Imagine Dragons, Santana, Counting Crows, New Kids on the Block, Hootie & the Blowfish, and more.