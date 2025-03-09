Gourmet hospital food? NY's Northwell Health hires Michelin-starred chefs

The Brief Northwell Health is revamping hospital dining with Michelin-starred chef Bruno Tison, offering restaurant-quality, health-focused meals. South Shore University Hospital's menu emphasizes plant-based dishes from local farmers to improve patient diets and recovery. Patients and staff highlight the superior quality and healing benefits of the new culinary approach.



Hospital food has a not-so-savory reputation: bland, gray and unappetizing meals are the cliché. But one New York hospital system is hoping to transform "bland" into "grand."

Northwell Health is teaming up with Michelin-starred chef Bruno Tison for a hospital dining with a menu makeover. The initiative aims to redefine hospital food, offering patients a restaurant-quality experience with a focus on health and local ingredients.

What we know:

South Shore University Hospital is at the forefront of this culinary revolution, with Executive Chef Brian Sauer working with Tison to craft a seasonal menu that resembles dining at a resort rather than a hospital.

"We don’t have any scoops of mashed potatoes that look like you’re in jail," Linda Allison, Sr. Dir. of Support Services, told FOX 5 NY.

The menu emphasizes plant-based dishes sourced from local farmers, designed to improve patients' diets and overall health.

The culinary team takes pride in their creative approach, ensuring that each dish is both visually appealing and nutritious.

"[I'm] able to have this creativity and to have this kind of feel of not being in a hospital but being at a resort or restaurant," Sauer said.

What they're saying:

Patients, like Bob Musto recovering from spinal surgery, notice the superior quality of the food compared to typical hospital fare.

"I've had hospital food before, college food -- this is superior," Musto told FOX 5 NY.

Clinical Nutrition Manager Helen Conza emphasized the role of food in healing.

"When people eat our food, that’s how they heal and feel better," she said.

Why you should care:

This innovative approach to hospital dining demonstrates the importance of nutrition in patient recovery. By treating meals as medicine, Northwell Health is setting a new standard for hospital food, proving that healing starts from within.

Sauer also acknowledged that food can provide comfort when patients need it most.

"When they have this comfort food, it makes them feel like it's their time. and it's their time to enjoy it for a while," he said.