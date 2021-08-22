Northern Michigan man accused of putting child's head in toilet and flushing it as punishment

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:56 PM EDT until TUE 11:26 PM EDT, Somerset County
16
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Monmouth County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:16 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:51 PM EDT until SUN 8:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:44 PM EDT until SUN 5:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:17 PM EDT until SUN 7:15 PM EDT, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:37 PM EDT until SUN 8:30 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:07 PM EDT until SUN 9:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:53 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 PM EDT, Morris County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Middlesex County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Northern Michigan man accused of putting child's head in toilet and flushing it as punishment

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Traverse City man is facing charges after his son alleged that he would handcuff him then put his head in the toilet and flush it as a punishment.

The child told about the punishment during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Traverse City on Aug. 11.

Related: Man sentenced to life in prison after he beheaded step-grandmother

The father, Tyler Frederick Briegel, 28, and other people in the household were interviewed before a report was submitted to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office.

A warrant was authorized Aug. 16, and Briegel was arrested during a traffic stop two days later. He was charged with second-degree child abuse and given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.