Northern Lights could be visible in New York on Monday

The Brief The Northern Lights could be visible in New York from Monday night into Tuesday morning. A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued. For the best viewing, find a dark north-facing location.



Eyes to the sky! New York residents could catch a rare glimpse of the glowing Northern Lights to start off the week.

What we know:

A full-halo coronal mass ejection (CME) was seen by satellites erupting from the Sun on Saturday, prompting a Geomagnetic Storm Watch to be issued through Tuesday.

The solar storm could lead to a viewing of the Northern Light across much of the northern United States, including New York.

When to look up

Local perspective:

Impacts from the CME are expected to interact with the Earth’s atmosphere between Monday night and Tuesday morning East Coast time.

Under the current forecast, the Northern Lights will be best viewed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

How to watch

What you can do:

The NOAA says that viewing the aurora depends on four important facts: geomagnetic activity, location, darkness and timing:

Find a north-facing location with an unobstructed view

Go out at night, away from city lights

Look up between 10 p.m. and 2 p.m.

What is a CME?

Dig deeper:

A coronal mass ejection occurs when an eruption of charged material from the Sun travels through space, to reach Earth.

Unlike a regular CME, which departs from one area, halo CME emissions appear as a ring on a coronagraph image. According to the SWPC, full halo CMEs from the front side of the Sun almost always result in geomagnetic storms on Earth.

These types of CMES can cause disruptions to technology, including the power grid, satellite operations and GPS.