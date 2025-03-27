NJ police chief accused of defecating in office, spiking coworkers' drinks; lawyer to speak out

The Brief North Bergen Police Chief Robert Farley is accused of harassment, including workplace defecation and drugging coworkers, with five officers planning to sue for sexual misconduct. Allegations involve spiking coffee with Viagra and Adderall, sending sex toys, and using a hypodermic needle on an officer, among other misconduct. Attorneys for the officers will hold a press conference, and FOX 5 NY will stream it live around 1 p.m. ET.



Lawyers are speaking out after a police chief in Hudson County, New Jersey, is facing a series of allegations of harassment, including claims that he defecated in the workplace and exposed himself to officers.

The long list of allegations against North Bergen Police Chief Robert Farley includes attempting to drug coworkers, sticking a hypodermic needle into an officer’s genitals and spiking their coffee with Viagra. Five police officers reportedly plan to sue the chief for sexual misconduct and harassment, according to multiple reports.

An attorney for the officers is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the lawsuit and the allegations. FOX 5 NY will stream the press conference live in the YouTube player above.

Chief Robert Farley (North Bergen Police Department Facebook)

In one alleged instance, officers claim Chief Farley spiked the office coffee pot with Viagra and Adderall and sent sex toys to an officer’s home. Lesser allegations include putting ink on door handles and setting off car alarms.

What they're saying:

A township spokesperson said in a statement to Patch.com: "The Township of North Bergen has full confidence in Chief Robert Farley's leadership of the North Bergen Police Department and we strongly deny these false and outrageous allegations made by disgruntled officers who are resorting to attacking the reputation of a dedicated public servant to further their own selfish goals."

Officers accuse chief of sticking a hypodermic needle in him

Dig deeper:

Each of the five officers has detailed various complaints of harassment, sexual misconduct, discrimination and retaliation.

One officer, a former special captain with administrative duties, claims he was chased down in the office by Farley and pinned to a corner. He accuses the police chief of sticking a hypodermic needle through his jeans into the tip of his penis.

Another officer reportedly claims Farley dumped a handful of Viagra and Adderall into the coffee pot and waited to see who would drink it. Farley also allegedly left feces on the bathroom floor.

When an officer attempted to report him to the New Jersey Attorney General, Farley and other managers retaliated against him, according to court documents obtained by NJ.com.

Who is Chief Robert Farley?

According to the town’s website, Farley is a lifelong North Bergen resident, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, both of whom rose to the rank of Deputy Chief.

He was appointed chief on Feb. 1 of last year, vowing to provide efficient and professional services with a focus on public safety.