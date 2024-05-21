Non-binary person struck with metal pipe on Brooklyn stoop in alleged hate crime attack: NYPD

article

The NYPD is seeking two suspects wanted for allegedly striking a non-gender-conforming person with a pipe in Brooklyn last week.

Police say that on May 13, at around 5 p.m., the victim was sitting on the front steps of their residence near Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick.

That's when authorities say the two unidentified male suspects approached them, made anti-sexual orientation statements, and struck the victim in the head with a metal pipe before fleeing.

The victim sustained bruising to the head but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.