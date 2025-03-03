Bouncer, 39, killed in NoHo bar shooting; suspect at large

The Brief Police identified the man who was shot and killed inside a bar in NoHo over the weekend as 39-year-old Albert Anton. Sources told FOX 5 that Anton worked part-time at the bar doing security. Anton was not working at the time of the shooting and the gunman shot the victim from outside on the street, sources told FOX 5.



Police said an off-duty bouncer was the person who was shot and killed inside a popular bar in Manhattan over the weekend.

Who is the victim?

What they're saying:

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Albert Anton of Staten Island.

Sources told FOX 5 NY that Anton worked part-time at the bar doing security, but he was not working at the time of the shooting. The source also said the gunman shot the victim from outside on the street, but Anton was killed inside.

What we know:

Police said Anton was shot and killed inside Tom & Jerry's bar on Elizabeth Street on Saturday.

Authorities told FOX 5 NY that police responded to a 911 call about a man shot at 288 Elizabeth Street at approximately 3:22 a.m.

An NYPD spokesperson told the New York Post that bullets smashed through a glass window and struck Anton, who was standing inside.

When the police arrived, they found Anton suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the stomach.

Anton was taken to Bellevue hospital where he was declared dead.

Police are still searching for the suspect at this time.

According to the latest NYPD crime statistics, this is the first homicide and first shooting to happen at the 9th Precinct in 2025.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the shooting.